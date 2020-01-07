Neighbor says house where Novi woman killed son became ‘cold’ before alleged attack

NOVI, Mich. – A Novi man described how his neighbor who was always willing to help him changed shortly before she was accused of killed her 2-year-old son.

Chunhui Shi’s son was found dead inside their home on Friday. Shi, who is recovering in a hospital, is facing a list of charges, including premeditated first-degree murder.

Police said she attacked the toddler with a kitchen knife, then turned the knife on herself at the home on Sevilla Circle. When the woman’s 35-year-old husband, who works as a software engineer at an automotive technology company, returned from work at 5:23 p.m. Friday he found his son’s body and wife in a first floor bedroom. He called 911.

“She (Shi) was pretty much active in fall and winter of 2018, used to be outside pretty much with the baby, and I remember the baby in the carrier,” Ronald Lee said. “Whenever we used to pull out of the garage, the baby used to throw kisses, which was wholesome, you know.”

Lee said his neighbor was always around before suddenly becoming withdrawn over the summer. The house next door grew silent, he said.

“The last few months of November and December, that place seemed cold. It was real cold," Lee said.

Investigators say the family is from China and moved to Michigan in 2014. The mother has suffered from a history of mental illness.

Sources tell Local 4 that the mother returned to China in September to be treated for mental health issues. Just this past Thursday, she was admitted to a local mental health facility, but she was later released. Police say there was apparently no concern that the child could be in danger.

Shi faces charges including felony murder, premeditated first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse. The mother underwent surgery and remains under police guard at the hospital. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 15.

Police said Shi will be transported to the Oakland County Jail once she is discharged from the hospital. She is ordered to be held without bond.

Here is the report from this past weekend: