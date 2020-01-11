Communities across Metro Detroit brace for damaging floods

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Communities across Metro Detroit are bracing for damaging floods as a major weekend winter storm hits Metro Detroit.

Residents across the region are preparing for the worst.

Utility companies are on high alert with the winter storm expected to cause major stress on area power lines.

On Saturday morning Local 4′s Larry Spruill was live in Dearborn Heights, a community that knows flooding all too well. Watch the video above for his report.

