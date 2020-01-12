Metro Detroit streets flooding in record-breaking rain

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A severe winter weather alert covers all of Metro Detroit -- 10 counties were placed under a flood watch.

Read more: Communities across Metro Detroit brace for damaging floods

Saturday saw more rain than any other January day in Michigan history.

Streets and yards were flooded all across southeast Michigan -- some neighborhoods were hit especially hard as rivers began to overflow. The Ecorse River flooded M-39 and backyards in Dearborn Heights. The Clinton River is expected to reach 19 feet -- 3 feet above flood level.

Read more: Winter storm brings floods to Metro Detroit neighborhoods

Many homeowners said their basements were still dry Saturday night but were taking precautions in case things changed.

“I’m trying to get everything off the ground, everything as high as I can,” said Tom Delomas.

Some took advantage of all the rain and used kayaks through flooded neighborhoods.

An elderly couple in Dearborn Heights was worried about flooding and were rescued along with their pets.

Temperatures are expected to bring freezing rain overnight, which could lead to downed power lines and outages -- as well as dangerous driving conditions across the state.

READ: Winter storm in Michigan: How to prepare for power outages

You can find up-to-date weather reports and news on the Local 4 app -- available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and smart TVs.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here: