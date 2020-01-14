ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 14, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Woman fatally shot inside SUV
A woman in her 30s was shot about 1:30 a.m. in a SUV on Whittier Avenue at Kelly Road. Evidence markers littered the street indicating a high volume of gunshots were fired. She then drove about 100 yards down the road to near the intersection of Houston Whittier Street and Hayes Street. Police are working to figure out how and why this happened.
Listeria recall
Several types of packaged sandwiches sold in Michigan from a Warren-based company are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall expansion of additional Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Here’s the full recall information.
Weather: Another storm on horizon
It’s too early to tell exactly what we can expect this weekend, but we know there will be more wintry weather. The Local 4Casters are zeroing in on the weekend forecast.
More Local News Headlines
- New concerns raised about contaminated site in Madison Heights
- City of Detroit admits business tied to sinkhole operated without a permit
- Man to be sentenced for murder of sister, her boyfriend in Clinton Township; bodies found in shed
- Detroit City Council considers expanded dangerous dog ordinance
National and World News Headlines
- Democratic debate allows one more jab before Iowa caucuses
- Federal government blasts PG&E’s deal with fire victims
- High anxiety: Proposed US hemp rules worry industry
Sports Headlines
- MLB hammers Astros for sign-stealing scandal: 4 draft picks forfeited; $5M fine; suspended manager, GM fired
- LSU beats Clemson 42-25, wins 4th national title in school history
- Detroit Tigers sign veteran starting pitcher Ivan Nova
- Detroit Lions hire Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as defensive coordinator
- Detroit Tigers trade for powerful catching prospect who went to high school in Dearborn
- Red Wings to consider trading before deadline: Athanasiou, Glendening, Green
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.