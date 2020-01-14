ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 14, 2020

A woman in her 30s was shot about 1:30 a.m. in a SUV on Whittier Avenue at Kelly Road. Evidence markers littered the street indicating a high volume of gunshots were fired. She then drove about 100 yards down the road to near the intersection of Houston Whittier Street and Hayes Street. Police are working to figure out how and why this happened.

Several types of packaged sandwiches sold in Michigan from a Warren-based company are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall expansion of additional Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Here’s the full recall information.

It’s too early to tell exactly what we can expect this weekend, but we know there will be more wintry weather. The Local 4Casters are zeroing in on the weekend forecast.