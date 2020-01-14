34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local
A woman was found shot and killed inside an SUV Jan. 14, 2020 near Houston Whittier Street and Hayes Road in Detroit.
A woman was found shot and killed inside an SUV Jan. 14, 2020 near Houston Whittier Street and Hayes Road in Detroit. (WDIV)

Woman fatally shot inside SUV

A woman in her 30s was shot about 1:30 a.m. in a SUV on Whittier Avenue at Kelly Road. Evidence markers littered the street indicating a high volume of gunshots were fired. She then drove about 100 yards down the road to near the intersection of Houston Whittier Street and Hayes Street. Police are working to figure out how and why this happened.

Listeria recall

Several types of packaged sandwiches sold in Michigan from a Warren-based company are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall expansion of additional Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Here’s the full recall information.

Weather: Another storm on horizon

It’s too early to tell exactly what we can expect this weekend, but we know there will be more wintry weather. The Local 4Casters are zeroing in on the weekend forecast.

More Local News Headlines

National and World News Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: