ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 18, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Snow emergencies issued for communities across Metro Detroit

You can view the list of cities that have declared snow emergencies here.

View list of school closings and delays in Metro Detroit caused by winter storm

Several schools will be closed due to the weekend winter storm that is expected to bring between 5 to 10 inches of snow to some communities.

Metro Detroit weather: Winter storm warning issued for most of Southeast Michigan

Between 5 to 10 inches of snow is possible in communities around Metro Detroit by the end of Saturday morning.

