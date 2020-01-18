ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 18, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Snow emergencies issued for communities across Metro Detroit
You can view the list of cities that have declared snow emergencies here.
View list of school closings and delays in Metro Detroit caused by winter storm
Several schools will be closed due to the weekend winter storm that is expected to bring between 5 to 10 inches of snow to some communities.
Metro Detroit weather: Winter storm warning issued for most of Southeast Michigan
Between 5 to 10 inches of snow is possible in communities around Metro Detroit by the end of Saturday morning.
More Local News Headlines
- Roseville woman faces charges after killing mother, stuffing her in storage tub last year
- ‘I’m gonna kill you’: Video shows Waterford man’s tirade in back of police car after wild Tesla test drive
- Test results near condemned Madison Heights business show water contamination
- State environmental director blasts Detroit Bulk Storage river cleanup plan, defends EGLE’s response to dock collapse
- Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan sentenced to jail for perjury
National Headlines
- Sentencing delayed for man convicted of killing family
- Ohio State doctor abuse investigation, suits have cost $9.8M
- California teachers sue after jetliner dumps fuel on schools
- Billionaire Bloomberg is granted financial disclosure delay
Sports Headlines
- The Detroit Tigers have a choice: Round out the 2020 starting rotation with stopgaps or upside
- NFL Draft 2020: 3 Detroit Lions trade scenarios
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.