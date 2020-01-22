Farmington Hills’ historic Farmington State Bank Building sold

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Downtown Farmington’s Village Mall will soon get a new makeover after the historic Farmington State Bank Building, on the corner of Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road, was sold.

This renovation will “return the building to its original glory," according to a statement by the Farmington Downtown Development Authority.

GLP Financial Group, a Farmington Hills wealth management firm, contracted Biddison Architecture of Birmingham to make the property the company’s new headquarters.

"We’re delighted to partner with GLP Financial Group as they invest in Downtown Farmington,” Kate Knight, Farmington DDA executive director, said. “They intend to enhance the bank building’s 1920’s character while upgrading functionality and retaining a residential and retail mix with their flagship headquarters. The schematic designs they’ve developed thus far are exciting, and we should start to see work in 2020.”

GLP will occupy the original bank building located on 33335 Grand River Avenue and the acquisition extends to 33305 Grand River Avenue with multiple storefronts on Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road.