Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 28, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

The lawsuit contends that there are 1,500 human trafficking victims pointing the finger at 12 of the nations largest hotel chains, saying they should have seen the signs of trafficking going on right under their nose and done something to stop it.
Hotels accused of ignoring human trafficking signs

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Marriott International are named in the Detroit lawsuit accusing hotels of ignoring human trafficking signs. Those are the companies representing the Holiday Inn Express and Fairfield Inn where one survivor said she was trafficked. The Local 4 Defenders discovered other survivors are suing other hotel chains around the country. Twelve hotel chains are named in lawsuits filed across the country, including names like Hilton, Hyatt, InterContinental, Red Roof Inn, and more. Ellis said those hotels should have spotted the red flags.

Detroit’s connection to the Manhattan Project

The Manhattan Project is the story of some of the most renowned scientists of the century combining with industry, the military, and tens of thousands of ordinary Americans working at sites across the country to translate original scientific discoveries into an entirely new kind of weapon. There is a Detroit connection -- read all about it here.

MetroPCS service outage reports

Thousands of MetroPCS (now called Metro by T-Mobile) mobile phone and mobile internet service customers were reporting an outage Tuesday morning.

