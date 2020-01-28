ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 28, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Hotels accused of ignoring human trafficking signs
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Marriott International are named in the Detroit lawsuit accusing hotels of ignoring human trafficking signs. Those are the companies representing the Holiday Inn Express and Fairfield Inn where one survivor said she was trafficked. The Local 4 Defenders discovered other survivors are suing other hotel chains around the country. Twelve hotel chains are named in lawsuits filed across the country, including names like Hilton, Hyatt, InterContinental, Red Roof Inn, and more. Ellis said those hotels should have spotted the red flags.
Detroit’s connection to the Manhattan Project
The Manhattan Project is the story of some of the most renowned scientists of the century combining with industry, the military, and tens of thousands of ordinary Americans working at sites across the country to translate original scientific discoveries into an entirely new kind of weapon. There is a Detroit connection -- read all about it here.
MetroPCS service outage reports
Thousands of MetroPCS (now called Metro by T-Mobile) mobile phone and mobile internet service customers were reporting an outage Tuesday morning.
More Local News Headlines
- Northville Public Schools teacher arrested, faces ‘serious allegations’
- Man stabbed about 20 times inside Brownstown Township home, father says
- Parents protest Grosse Pointe School Board meeting over decision to downsize
- Dearborn firefighters will move back into Fire Station No. 5 after mold cleanup
- New case of coronavirus being investigated in Washtenaw County
National and International Headlines
- Here’s how weather played role in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
- Aviation experts suspect Bryant’s pilot got lost in the fog
- Trump to unveil his Middle East peace plan amid skepticism
- Trump lawyers raise defenses as pressure grows for witnesses
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.