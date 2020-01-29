‘It’s going to be stunning’ -- Rivian partners with Lincoln for electric vehicle
It will be Lincoln’s first all-electric vehicle
DETROIT – Lincoln, the luxury division of Ford, announced Wednesday it was partnering with Rivian to develop a new electric vehicle.
“Working with Rivian marks a pivotal point for Lincoln as we move toward a future that includes fully electric vehicles,” said Lincoln president Joy Falotico. “This vehicle will take Quiet Flight to a new place – zero emissions, effortless performance and connected and intuitive technology. It’s going to be stunning.”
The Lincoln battery electric vehicle will be built off of Rivian’s technology and is part of Ford Motor Company’s planned equity investment in Rivian.
- Video shows Tesla Cybertruck’s rival, Rivian R1T, performing 360-turns
- Ford reveals new electric vehicle to Mustang family
- Amazon orders 100,000 electric vans from Plymouth auto company Rivian
- Plymouth-based auto company Rivian receives $350 million investment from Cox Automotive
- Ford invests $500 million into Plymouth Township-based startup Rivian
- Plymouth-based auto company Rivian unveils 2 electric vehicles
This all-new vehicle also is part of Ford’s previously announced investment of more than $11.5 billion into electrification, which includes the Mustang Mach-E and a fully electric version of the best-selling F-150 pickup.
Ford is currently working on restoring Michigan Central Station in Corktown for its electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle business teams.
“Our vehicle development partnership with Ford is an exciting opportunity to pair our technology with Lincoln’s vision for innovation and refinement. We are proud to collaborate on Lincoln’s first fully electric vehicle,” said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.