‘It’s going to be stunning’ -- Rivian partners with Lincoln for electric vehicle

DETROIT – Lincoln, the luxury division of Ford, announced Wednesday it was partnering with Rivian to develop a new electric vehicle.

“Working with Rivian marks a pivotal point for Lincoln as we move toward a future that includes fully electric vehicles,” said Lincoln president Joy Falotico. “This vehicle will take Quiet Flight to a new place – zero emissions, effortless performance and connected and intuitive technology. It’s going to be stunning.”

The Lincoln battery electric vehicle will be built off of Rivian’s technology and is part of Ford Motor Company’s planned equity investment in Rivian.

This all-new vehicle also is part of Ford’s previously announced investment of more than $11.5 billion into electrification, which includes the Mustang Mach-E and a fully electric version of the best-selling F-150 pickup.

Ford is currently working on restoring Michigan Central Station in Corktown for its electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle business teams.

“Our vehicle development partnership with Ford is an exciting opportunity to pair our technology with Lincoln’s vision for innovation and refinement. We are proud to collaborate on Lincoln’s first fully electric vehicle,” said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe.