Historic mansion catches fire in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A historic mansion was burning Monday morning in Pontiac.

The home is on Ottawa Drive near M-59 and Orchard Lake Road. Authorities said someone just bought the home. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit have learned the current owner bought the house two years ago.

No injuries have been reported as no one was home Monday morning.

Breaking: Fire destroying a nearly 5,000 sq. ft. home in Pontiac. Nobody inside. Neighbors told police someone recently purchased the home. Pontiac doesn’t have a fire dept., I count 8 rigs from Waterford working on this. @Local4News @clickondetroit pic.twitter.com/H2xUVykDz8 — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) February 3, 2020

Firefighters from Waterford Township have been working to douse the flames. The home is about 5,000 square feet.

A cause it not known at this time.