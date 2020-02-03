32ºF

Historic mansion catches fire in Pontiac

Authorities say home has new owners

PONTIAC, Mich. – A historic mansion was burning Monday morning in Pontiac.

The home is on Ottawa Drive near M-59 and Orchard Lake Road. Authorities said someone just bought the home. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit have learned the current owner bought the house two years ago.

No injuries have been reported as no one was home Monday morning.

Firefighters from Waterford Township have been working to douse the flames. The home is about 5,000 square feet.

A cause it not known at this time.

