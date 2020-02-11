2 men struck by cars, killed after pulling over on I-696 due to minor crash, MSP says

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Two drivers were killed on eastbound I-696 in Oakland County when two cars struck them while they were standing outside their vehicles following a minor crash, police said.

The two drivers had been involved in a minor crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-696 between the Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway exits, according to authorities.

“A minor crash -- two male individuals get out of their vehicles waling around and another vehicle comes through and hits them,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

That was followed by another vehicle that also might have hit the first two drivers while they were outside, according to MSP.

“Right now we believe we have four vehicles involved, two male fatalities,” Shaw said.

The victims have been identified as a 61-year-old Westland man and a 39-year-old Oak Park man, officials said. MSP is still trying to determine if the men were just talking or if they were trying to direct traffic when they were struck.

“If you’re involved with a traffic crash, it’s just a traffic crash,” Shaw said. “Just get off the freeway side of the road. Don’t get out of your car. I don’t think people ralize how fast traffic goes on the freeway until it’s too late in a case like this.”

One of the drivers who struck the pedestrians was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said. The other driver was treated and released, according to police.

Officers shut down I-696 for awhile to handle the investigation. The freeway has since reopened.