Officials say man beheaded 79-year-old step-grandmother in Bedford Township

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said a 79-year-old woman found dead in a Bedford Township home Monday was beheaded by her step-grandson.

“It was a pretty gruesome homicide. The head of the victim was removed,” said Jahn Landis, the Monroe County Chief Assistant Prosecutor.

Kenny McBride, 45, of Temperance, is charged with homicide -- open murder and dead body mutilation in connection with the murder.

Kenny Wayne McBride (WDIV)

Cecilia Gibson was found dead in the living room of her home in the 8800 block of Lewis Avenue, officials said.

“She would be his step-grandmother. The suspect’s father was married to the daughter of the victim,” Landis said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 4.

“I would say, as always, we hope in the end justice is served and we’ll move towards that goal," Landis said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Monroe County deputies at 734-240-7530.