Temperance man charged with murdering Bedford Township woman, mutilating her body

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials have charged a Temperance man with murdering a Bedford Township woman and mutilating her body.

Kenny McBride, 45, of Temperance, was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Cecilia Gibson, 79, in Bedford Township, deputies said.

Gibson’s death was officially ruled a homicide Tuesday. She was killed by multiple instances of blunt force trauma, according to authorities.

Gibson’s body was found at 3:14 a.m. Monday in the living room of a home in the 8800 block of Lewis Avenue, officials said.

Police said they were called to the home about a medical situation. Two family members -- a 60-year-old man and a 45-year-old man -- were home at the time, authorities said.

Investigators spent all day Monday looking for clues at the home. Officers took the two family members to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

On Wednesday, officials announced McBride had been taken into custody in connection with the case.

McBride was arraigned Wednesday on charges of homicide -- open murder and dead body mutilation. He is being held at the Monroe County Jail without bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 4.

“It’s just different. It’s a little bit of a shock,” neighbor Ethan Babkiewicz told Local 4′s Larry Spruill. “When I leave the house, I’d sometimes see them going about their business.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Monroe County deputies at 734-240-7530.

