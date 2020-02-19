Temperance man arrested in murder of 79-year-old woman at Bedford Township home, police say

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a 79-year-old woman in Bedford Township, deputies said.

The death of Cecilia Gibson, 79, was officially ruled a homicide Tuesday. She was killed by multiple instances of blunt force trauma, according to authorities.

Gibson’s body was found at 3:14 a.m. Monday in the living room of a home in the 8800 block of Lewis Avenue, officials said.

Police said they were called to the home about a medical situation. Two family members -- a 60-year-old man and a 45-year-old man -- were home at the time, authorities said.

Investigators spent all day Monday looking for clues at the home. Officers took the two family members to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

On Wednesday, officials announced a 45-year-old Temperance man has been taken into custody in connection with the case. He is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.

“It’s just different. It’s a little bit of a shock,” neighbor Ethan Babkiewicz told Local 4′s Larry Spruill. “When I leave the house, I’d sometimes see them going about their business.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Monroe County deputies at 734-240-7530.

