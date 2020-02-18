Police identify murder victim found in living room of Bedford Township home

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified a murder victim whose body was found in the living room of a home in Bedford Township.

The death of Cecila Gipson, 79, was officially ruled a homicide Tuesday. She was killed by multiple instances of blunt force trauma, according to authorities.

Gipson’s body was found around 3 a.m. Monday in the living room of a home in the 8800 block of Lewis Avenue, officials said.

Police said they were called to the home about a medical situation. Two family members -- a 60-year-old man and a 45-year-old man -- were home at the time, authorities said.

Investigators spent all day Monday looking for clues at the home. Officers took the two family members to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

“It’s just different. It’s a little bit of a shock,” neighbor Ethan Babkiewicz told Local 4′s Larry Spruill. “When I leave the house, I’d sometimes see them going about their business.”

