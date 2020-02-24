Multiple federal, local agencies hunt for Metro Detroit murder suspect Kenyel Brown

DETROIT – Federal and local law enforcement agencies are involved in a manhunt for Kenyel Brown.

Brown is wanted in connection with at least six deaths in Metro Detroit.

U.S. Marshals, officers from the Detroit Police Department, Michigan State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives zeroed in on a home Sunday in Highland Park. Despite receiving a tip regarding Brown’s location, he was not present at the home at the time.

Detroit Police Commander Darin Szilagy said residents should consider Brown to be armed and “very dangerous.”

Brown is wanted in connection with three homicides in River Rouge, two in Detroit and one in Highland Park.

“This subject is wanted for multiple shootings,” Szilagy said. “He’s very very dangerous and our law enforcement partners -- including Detroit Police Department -- really need to get this suspect into custody.”

A vigil was held Saturday night for Amir Thaxton. The father of three was killed Thursday and Brown is believed to be responsible.

RELATED: Metro Detroit family wants answers after father of 3 killed by criminal on the run, police say

“Our investigation led us to this address on Stevens Street in Highland Park,” Szilagy said. “We have information where we believe he’s frequenting this location. We know he stayed here in the past.”

Brown keeps evading authorities. Police said he’s befriending people and convincing them to let him stay at their homes.

“Everyone knows they can’t aid and help with this guy’s escape,” Szilagy said. “It’s a matter of time before he gets caught. There’s no reason for any citizen to put their selves out there to help him.”

Police are investigating multiple people who they believed have helped Brown.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Brown’s arrest.

Brown was seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate NXL 7787.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

U.S. Marshals said Brown is known to wear the camouflage jacket seen in the photo below.