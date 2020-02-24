Police: Metro Detroit serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown fatally shot

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police said that Metro Detroit serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown died by suicide after shooting himself.

The manhunt came to an end in Oak Park. Police said he was found in the backyard of a home on Ridgedale Street.

Brown was wanted in connection with three homicides in River Rouge, two in Detroit and one in Highland Park.

"This subject is wanted for multiple shootings,” Detroit Police Commander Darin Szilagy previously said. “He’s very very dangerous and our law enforcement partners -- including Detroit Police Department -- really need to get this suspect into custody.”

