Allen Park man who did donuts on I-94 with suspended license sentenced

DETROIT – A 22-year-old Allen Park man was in court Thursday to be sentenced with a donut stunt that blocked traffic on I-94 in December.

When police came to his home on Christmas day, Devin Ray Cronk fled the scene. He later turned himself in on New Year’s Day.

He was charged with reckless driving and disturbing the peace -- both misdemeanors. Cronk pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace at his probable cause conference. The reckless driving charge was dismissed.

Cronk wore a Wayne County Jail uniform in court since he was already serving time for an assault charge in Livonia. He made a lengthy apology to the judge.

“I’m young," Cronk said. "I was trying to have fun, trying to be the cool guy, but I was definitely doing it in all the wrong aspects. And I definitely apologize for coming into your city and doing this.”

The apology made little difference to the judge, who had seen videos of the driving stunts.

“Some of us take as a personal affront that you come to the city of Detroit to do this when nobody sees you doing this on Allen Road or Outer Drive or Southfield Freeway," Judge Kenneth King said.

Cronk was sentenced to a year probation where he isn’t allowed to drive, a 30-day work program, random drug testing and a driving program.