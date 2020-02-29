Travel restrictions expected to expand after first person in US dies from coronavirus

DETROIT – The first documented case of the coronavirus killing an American on U.S. soil was reported Saturday.

There is no evidence the victim contracted the virus because of travel.

It happened in Washington, where the governor declared a state of emergency.

President Donald Trump announced he is restricting travel and warned that more cases are likely to be reported. He also encouraged residents to not alter their daily routines.

The new travel rules impact Italy, Iran and South Korea -- but the the list is expected to grow. The ban also extends to foreign nationals who have been the country for the last two weeks.

Trump said he’s looking at restrictions on all U.S. borders.

Michigan is preparing for the possibility of the coronavirus making its way to the state. An Emergency Operations Center in Lansing went into action Friday morning at the request of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

