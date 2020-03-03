32ºF

Man also found killed in Sterling Heights home where woman was first found dead

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

A man and woman were found dead March 3, 2020 at a home in the 14000 block of Shadywood Drive in Sterling Heights.
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said Tuesday that a man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the same home where a woman was found dead on Monday.

A neighbor had found the woman about 5 p.m. Monday lying by the door of the home in the 14000 block of Shadywood Drive, near Metro Parkway and Schoenherr Road. After further investigation, police confirmed a man was found dead in the home, too. He suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras from homes as they try to piece together what happened.

No arrests have been announced.

Here is the report from Monday night:

