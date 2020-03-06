WATCH: Dashcams catch intense moments leading up to arrest of Metro Detroit serial murder suspect

OAK PARK, Mich. – Dashcam footage shows the moments leading up to the arrest of serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown last week in Oak Park.

See the footage below.

Police had been looking for Brown when they received a call Feb. 24 after an employee at an adult bookstore on 8 Mile Road spotted him. Brown is suspected of killing at least people.

A massive search for Kenyel Brown ended with him shooting himself in the head, according to police. (WDIV)

Detroit police alerted Oak Park police that Brown may be in the city, and the hunt began.

Brown shot himself in the head in the backyard of a home in Oak Park. He was treated by first responders at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died Friday.

Brown was connected to at least six homicides, one nonfatal shooting and two carjackings in Metro Detroit. Three of the shootings were in River Rouge, two were in Detroit and one was in Highland Park.

Shortly after Brown was taken into custody, it was revealed that he was working as an informant for the Drug Enforcement Agency. That fact led Detroit Police Chief James Craig to pull his department out of a task force with the agency.

“This decision was based on the DEA’s continued refusal to take ownership of Kenyel Brown, who was signed as an informant to the DEA / DPD Task Force,” Craig said. “He was becoming increasingly dangerous. This was not the person you would want to work as an informant.”

Craig said there is a breach of trust between his department and the federal agency.

Court documents show Brown was working as a federal informant just hours after being released by a federal judge during a supervision hearing on Oct. 28, 2019.

“It’s magical that on the same day he was released from supervision is the same day he gets signed by the DEA,” Craig said. “The judge recognized that this person was a danger. He says that in his own words. But then why was he removed from supervision? That’s the question that has not been answered.”

Watch the dashcam footage below. Warning: There is some explicit language, and the content may be disturbing to some: