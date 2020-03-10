Detroit police seek hit-and-run driver who left woman in critical condition

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman March 1 on the city’s west side.

Police said the victim was trying to cross the street at West McNichols and Stahelin Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. when she was struck by a man driving an SUV. The man fled west on McNichols.

The crash left the victim in critical condition.

Police said the driver was in a large black SUV with chrome trim. The vehicle will have front driver’s side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.