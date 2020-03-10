45ºF

Detroit police seek hit-and-run driver who left woman in critical condition

Man flees scene on west side

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Detroit police are looking for the driver of this SUV in connection with a hit-and-run March 1, 2020.
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman March 1 on the city’s west side.

Police said the victim was trying to cross the street at West McNichols and Stahelin Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. when she was struck by a man driving an SUV. The man fled west on McNichols.

The crash left the victim in critical condition.

Police said the driver was in a large black SUV with chrome trim. The vehicle will have front driver’s side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

