Lawrence Tech postpones commencement until December

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Lawrence Technological University postponed its commencement, originally set for May 9, until December due to the current coronavirus concerns.

The announcement was sent to students and faculty Tuesday night.

Lawrence Tech is the latest university to postpone its commencement. Other universities include University of Michigan, Michigan State and Wayne State.

“We sincerely regret the unprecedented need to postpone this ceremony that celebrates such an important life accomplishment,” President Virinder Moudgil said in the email. “However, for the safety and health of our graduates and guests, we are following the guidelines of health officials who warn against large gatherings in that time frame.”

Lawerence Tech also canceled all face-to-face instruction and will continue classes online until the end of the semester, which is May 15.

Students who live on campus are being asked to move out by March 22.

Currently, there are 65 reported cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

