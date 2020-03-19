Burger King offers free kids meals amid coronavirus outbreak, school closures

Burger King has announced a coupon offering two free kids meals with any purchase using their app, takeout or drive-thru services beginning March 20 in an effort to ensure food security amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While supplies last, a customer can redeem the coupon offer once a day until April 6 at participating U.S. restaurants, officials said.

The news comes as restaurants across Michigan close their doors due to government bans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Burger King also announced free delivery on orders of $10 or more for customers using the mobile app.