Michigan malls begin to close in response to coronavirus

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The Somerset Collection in Troy isn’t the only Michigan mall closing temporarily due to COVID-19.

Simon Properties, one of the largest owners of malls in the U.S. announced they would be closing their shopping centers and outlets to protect the safety of workers and shoppers.

Simon Properties has two Michigan locations, Birch Run Premium Outlets in Birch Run and Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. Both locations will remain closed until at least March 29.

Taubman Centers, based out of Bloomfield Hills, announced it will be closing all of its locations until at least March 29.

Taubman Centers has two Michigan locations, Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills and Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.

“After numerous discussions with state and local officials, we will temporarily cease operations in all but two centers this evening,” said CEO Robert S. Taubman. “We are clearly in unprecedented times and this is right decision for our shoppers, retailers, employees and these communities.”

Somerset Collection announced it would be closed until at least March 27.

