Police investigating Pontiac fatal shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Sunday and claimed the life of a young man.

Deputies responded to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Sunday night on the report of a victim who was being treated in the emergency room for multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers spoke to a second victim who was at the hospital. He suffered a single gunshot wound that was described as a grazing wound to his back and is non-life threatening.

The first victim, a 23-year-old Pontiac resident, was unresponsive as he was rushed into the emergency room. He was the front seat passenger. Emergency room staff worked to resuscitate and stabilize him. The second victim told deputies that he had driven them both to the hospital.

He also told deputies that he had driven himself and his friend to the area of Osmun Street and Russell Street to meet two people.

The second victim, a 22-year-old Pontiac resident, also indicated that when they pulled up two men walked up to the back of his vehicle, opened the back doors and began shooting inside of the car. The victim says that he started to drive away from the scene as the gunfire continued.

After driving away from the area both victims realized they were shot and started driving to the hospital.

The vehicle the victims were in was shot multiple times through the front and rear windows.

Deputies returned to the area of Osmun Street and Russell Street, where the shooting had occurred and discovered several spent shell casings lying in the street.

Emergency room physicians and staff were unable to revive the first victim. He died at 1:13 a.m. Monday.

Police have released information about the shooters. They include a 28-year-old Pontiac resident and 24-year-old Pontiac resident.