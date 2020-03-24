Police arrest 2 in shooting that killed 21-year-old man at Waterford Township motel

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting at a Waterford Township motel, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday at McGuire’s Motor Inn on Telegraph Road in Waterford Township, police said.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Detectives identified two suspects and provided that information to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Both suspects were taken into custody in Detroit, authorities said.

A search warrant was issued at a Detroit home, and investigators found evidence related to the case, including three handguns and ammunition, according to police.

Detectives will present their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office to review for charges, police said.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned Wednesday.