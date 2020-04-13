VIDEO: Dearborn Heights police seek 2 men wanted in burglary

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Dearborn Heights are looking for information on two men wanted in connection to a Sunday morning burglary.

According to authorities, the break-in occurred at about 2:15 a.m. at a Boost Mobile store located at 8255 North Telegraph Road. Police said the two men broke in and stole cash from the register.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-7716.

You can watch surveillance video from the scene above.