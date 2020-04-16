5 children hospitalized after house fire on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A house fire Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side sent five children to the hospital.

A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Toddler in critical condition after house fire on Otsego Street in Detroit

Multiple people were inside the multi-family home on Otsego Street when the fire started, but fire crews carried each child out. All residents made it out alive.

A neighbor said they woke up to a noise and heard people arguing in the unit below them before their daughter alerted them to the smoke.

Officials said five children -- between the ages of 5-10 -- were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

You can watch Larry Spruil’s full story above.