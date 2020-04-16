Detroit police seek hit-and-run driver who killed 83-year-old man unloading groceries

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for two people after an 83-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday.

Police said the victim was unloading groceries in his driveway in the 15900 block of Evergreen Road when a woman lost control of her vehicle and hit the victim and his vehicle.

The woman then fled the scene in her vehicle, a Dodge Journey. Police said the woman and a male passenger then got out of her vehicle at Evergreen Road and Puritan Avenue and got into a dark-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by an unknown person.

The Trailblazer fled east on Grand River Avenue.

Police have a photo of the woman who hit the victim and the Trailblazer she fled in, but they do not have a description of the driver of the Trailblazer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.