ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 23, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been promising more details about the state reopening after the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, and she’s looking to roll out those details next week.

“I’m hoping to say more when we can start loosening restrictions as soon as Friday of this week,” Whitmer said. “I’ll continue this conversation and share more information. I want to be clear: We will likely need another short-term extension of the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order.”

Whitmer parceled out her thoughts on reopening the state and acknowledged the curve is flattening. That means we can start hoping for reduced restrictions, and she knows many Michiganders are anxious to get back to work.

Whitmer is expected to hold her next COVID-19 news conference at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Cleveland Clinic has sent 13 nurses to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for COVID-19 response assistance and relief.

The nurses departed from Avon Hospital in Ohio on Wednesday. They will spend up to four weeks at various Henry Ford Hospital locations treating COVID-19 patients, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Nursing homes remain a top priority in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), especially in the city of Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan touted the success of the city’s testing inside nursing homes to help get cases under control. The Local 4 Defenders took a look at where coronavirus cases are popping up in nursing homes around Metro Detroit.

