ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 23, 2020

Governor looking at next week to roll out plan for reopening state
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been promising more details about the state reopening after the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, and she’s looking to roll out those details next week.
“I’m hoping to say more when we can start loosening restrictions as soon as Friday of this week,” Whitmer said. “I’ll continue this conversation and share more information. I want to be clear: We will likely need another short-term extension of the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order.”
Whitmer parceled out her thoughts on reopening the state and acknowledged the curve is flattening. That means we can start hoping for reduced restrictions, and she knows many Michiganders are anxious to get back to work.
Whitmer is expected to hold her next COVID-19 news conference at 3 p.m. Friday.
BREAKING: FBI raids Allure Medical in Shelby Township over alleged improper COVID-19 treatments
Cleveland Clinic sends 13 nurses to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit
The Cleveland Clinic has sent 13 nurses to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for COVID-19 response assistance and relief.
The nurses departed from Avon Hospital in Ohio on Wednesday. They will spend up to four weeks at various Henry Ford Hospital locations treating COVID-19 patients, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in nursing homes
Nursing homes remain a top priority in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), especially in the city of Detroit.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan touted the success of the city’s testing inside nursing homes to help get cases under control. The Local 4 Defenders took a look at where coronavirus cases are popping up in nursing homes around Metro Detroit.
Weather: Slippery, wet Thursday with slightly higher temps
NFL Mock Draft roundup: Detroit Lions first round pick, trade predictions
The Detroit Lions are on the clock.
The first live sporting event in several weeks is taking place starting Thursday night, as the first round of the NFL Draft kicks off. Teams will be drafting from their living rooms. It’l be a bit different.
But, the setting doesn’t matter all that much, as long as the actual drafting of players is happening!
Here’s a look at what the experts are predicting for the Lions with the No. 3 pick tonight.
