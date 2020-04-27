New face mask requirement protects passengers using SMART in Metro Detroit from coronavirus

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The governor’s revised stay-at-home order requires everyone to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces.

A bus is certainly an enclosed public space. All SMART bus passengers are required to wear face masks.

The new policy was implemented Monday shortly after SMART announced the new policy.

Read more: SMART requires masks for Metro Detroit riders and makes minor route adjustments

Related: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 38,210; Death toll now at 3,407

Lexi Busch is a Kroger cashier. She takes the SMART bus to work on a daily basis and thinks the mask requirement is a great idea.

“Everyone’s immune system is different. I don’t want to get them sick,” said Busch.

Other Metro Detroit residents including Margaret Burks agree.

“That’s good. That’s excellent, so many germs,” said Burks.

Since SMART announced the new requirements many have been wondering how the rules will be enforced.

“Yeah, they’re stopping people,” said Brian Ouvry. He took the SMART bus from Mount Clemens to Roseville and heard the driver warning several times that everyone is required to wear a mask.

Ouvry noted the driver told passengers anyone without a mask would be forced to leave.

SMART says at first it might give a warning, but not for long. SMART will deny riders from getting on the bus without a mask.

The new policy is in place to protect everyone.

“I like to protect myself. I am doing it for myself at the same time because you have to,” said Busch.

SMART also reduced and cut several of its routes beginning Monday. Those route changes can be found in the link provided above.