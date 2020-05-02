Young boy in critical condition after car, mini-bike collision in Detroit

DETROIT – A young boy riding a mini-bike was injured during a collision with a car in the 17900 block of Woodward Avenue Detroit on Friday.

At about 5:15 p.m. the 8-year-old boy rode his mini-bike into a crosswalk when the signal was red and collided with a black Cadillac traveling north on Woodward, officials said.

Police say the boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.