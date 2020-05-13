39ºF

Blue Angels fly over Metro Detroit to honor frontline workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Michigan Air National Guard also flew over

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – On Tuesday afternoon Metro Detroiters got to enjoy a flyover from both the Blue Angels and the Michigan Air National Guard.

VIDEO: Blue Angels fly over Metro Detroit amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

It wasn’t just Detroit that got a show. It was a statewide effort to pay tribute to frontline workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Michigan Strong flyover
Michigan Strong flyover (Blue Angels)

Watch below: Blue Angels fly over Beaumont Hospital in Troy

