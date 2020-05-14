Detroit residents 60 years old and up can get tested for coronavirus for free at State Fairgrounds

DETROIT – Starting on Thursday, any Detroit resident 60 years old or older can get a free coronavirus (COVID-19) test at the State Fairgrounds, according to mayor Mike Duggan.

Residents will have to make an appointment and have identification when they arrive for the test. They won’t need a doctor’s prescription.

This text expansion is because data shows that people in that age range make up 84 percent of coronavirus deaths in Detroit, Duggan said.

Residents can call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment. Residents can use their driver’s license or a state or city ID for identification. They can also use documents that show their address in the last 30 days, like a utility bill, pay stub, lease agreement or credit card statement.

Free testing will be extended to other age groups in the future, according to Duggan.

Duggan also said that City of Detroit employees who test positive for coronavirus can have members of their household tested for free.

