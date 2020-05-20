LIVE STREAM: Gov. Whitmer provides update on flooding, dam breach in mid-Michigan

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the flooding caused by dam breaches in Midland County.

The Edenville Dam broke and the Sanford Dam was breached, causing devastating floods throughout the county.

Roads and buildings were destroyed. Entire neighborhoods are underwater. Residents were evacuated from their homes twice in 24 hours. Whitmer declared a state of emergency.

The governor is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the emergency around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live in the stream above.