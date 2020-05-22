CDC releases guidelines to reopen schools this fall

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some safety precautions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COIVD-19) that it wants schools to consider when reopening to students in the fall.

Many of the guidelines seem tough to implement and many parents were quick to express their displeasure on social media. It’s important to note that the guidelines aren’t requirements and are just recommendations.

Among the recommendations are face coverings for all students -- kindergarten and up. Keep each child’s belongings separated. Desks should be 6 feet apart and buses at 25 percent capacity.

Madeline Brown is going to be a senior at Lamphere High School. She expects school to be a little like what her 17th birthday party was like on Thursday -- with people trying to keep a safe distance.

Head of the Michigan Education Association Paula Herbart expects to see coronavirus guidelines in school but says there simply isn’t enough space, staff or buses to implement the CDC’s suggestions.

