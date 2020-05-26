Berkley stalking suspect dies in crash while fleeing police

BERKLEY, Mich. – A stalking suspect involved in a chase with Berkley police officers died in a crash, according to officials.

Police said that the suspect blew through a red light at 11 Mile and Greenfield roads. That’s when he crashed into another car, according to police.

The situation started at a home on Ellwood Street near Catalpa at 10 p.m. Monday night. Police were called to the home several times since 2014.

At that time the suspect, a Warren man, was charged for bothering the woman and was not allowed on her property.

Police said on Monday night he was back and parked outside her home. The woman called 911.

Berkley police said since last October the 53-year-old Warren man knew he could not trespass on her property. Police said he called the victim Monday morning and told her he was coming over. Hours later he was knocking at her door and she called police.

A police officer spotted the suspect leaving the area in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect drove away. About a half a mile from the woman’s home, in Southfield at 11 Mile Road and Greenfield, police said the driver ran a red light.

The suspect was critically injured and rushed to Beaumont Royal Oak where he was pronounced dead. The other driver only had minor injuries.

Police said it was an isolated case of stalking. They’re investigating the initial call and chase. Southfield police are investigating the crash.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.