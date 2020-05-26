Metro Detroit retailers start reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic: What to know

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Retail businesses in Metro Detroit are allowed to reopen to customers on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has sickened thousands across the state.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order requires an appointment for customers before entering a retail store. Gatherings of no more than 10 people are allowed.

Read more:

Michigan Retailers Association spokeswoman Meegan Holland said they are looking at it a little differently.

“There are retailers who say they will take up to 10 customers. If there is an eleventh one out there, then that just starts a line to get in. So it’s a walk-in appointment as far as we’re concerned,” said Holland.

Others, such as Blu Jean Boutique in Royal Oak, will not be opening. The biggest thing owner Monica Wilson said holding her up is her inability to secure enough protective equipment for her staff and customers.

“I’m not taking this lightly by opening up,” Wilson said. “I will make sure we have everything we need before we open our doors.”

Wilson is worried about her family, too -- her husband and her 72-year-old mother. She thinks she can have all the PPE she needs in about a week and that’s when she’ll open safely.

You may want to call ahead before you go to a business to find out what is needed before doing business.

Auto dealer showrooms also reopen

Meanwhile, auto dealer showrooms are reopening across Metro Detroit. Appointments are needed. Contact the dealer to make an appointment.

Dealerships have had to move a lot of vehicles out of the showrooms and into the lots to allow for more social distancing.

Read more: Were Michiganders following safe COVID-19 protocols during Memorial Day celebrations?