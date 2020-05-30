Watch Live: A ground-level look at the demonstrations, protests in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – Local 4′s Larry Spruill and Hank Winchester are reporting live in Downtown Detroit on Saturday’s March Against Police Brutality protest.

Friday night and into Saturday morning, more than 60 demonstrators were taken into police custody and a 21-year-old man was shot and killed.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says there is no indication that the shooting was related to the protests. Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

The March Against Police Brutality was held in Downtown Detroit on Friday following the recent death of George Floyd -- a black man from Minneapolis that was killed in a police altercation on May 25. Friday’s protest began peacefully around 4 p.m. and later became more chaotic.

