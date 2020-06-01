Watch Live: Demonstrators in Detroit defy curfew
DETROIT – Local 4′s Victor Williams and Larry Spruill are live in Downtown Detroit during the city’s third day of protests.
A curfew has been in effect for the city of Detroit as of 8 p.m. on Sunday to help curb violence and arrests seen during Friday’s and Saturday’s protests Downtown.
Live footage of the protests, above and below, show a large number of people still gathered in Detroit, defying the curfew.
Demonstrators are taking to the streets of Detroit for a third time this weekend to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. following the recent death of black Minneapolis man George Floyd.
FRIDAY COVERAGE: 1 killed, multiple arrests made during protests in Downtown Detroit
SATURDAY COVERAGE: A ground-level look at Saturday’s demonstrations, protests in Downtown Detroit
SUNDAY COVERAGE: Demonstrators crowd Detroit for third day of protests
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the curfew on Sunday to last from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. The curfew does not apply to those traveling to and from work.
