Watch Live: Demonstrators in Detroit defy curfew

DETROIT – Local 4′s Victor Williams and Larry Spruill are live in Downtown Detroit during the city’s third day of protests.

A curfew has been in effect for the city of Detroit as of 8 p.m. on Sunday to help curb violence and arrests seen during Friday’s and Saturday’s protests Downtown.

Live footage of the protests, above and below, show a large number of people still gathered in Detroit, defying the curfew.

Demonstrators are taking to the streets of Detroit for a third time this weekend to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. following the recent death of black Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the curfew on Sunday to last from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. The curfew does not apply to those traveling to and from work.