Detroit police investigating after video of violent police interaction goes viral

DETROIT – Protests all weekend began peacefully but wound up heated as the nights wore on.

Video captured clashes, arrests and heated language, but few situations have been recorded with as tough as a clash as this one.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the department is investigating one of its own officers and how that officer responded to a protestor -- caught on tape.

The video was posted on Facebook Saturday. It shows DPD moving toward a crowd near the People Mover at Randolph and Macomb streets.

“I take any allegations of misconduct serious," Craig said. "If we find the officers action were improper, that officer will be held accountable.”

Craig said that they have identified one of the officers involved in the incident and is working on identifying the second man.

