ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 4, 2020

Protesters declared victory Wednesday night after Detroit police let them march without enforcing the city’s curfew.

Wednesday marked the sixth night of protests in Detroit against police brutality in the name of George Floyd.

“This is a day of celebration,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. “I support these young people. They’re peaceful.”

Related: MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle to close Friday for ‘Peace March’

Michigan is finally experiencing a significant decrease in the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths after months of dealing with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

With the state cleared to begin reopening, many businesses and institutions are still trying to determine what “reopening” looks like -- especially schools.

Colleges and universities around the state are developing reopening plans amid the pandemic, which includes deciding if fall classes will move online, resume in-person or some combination of both.

As people continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, students may want to consider each colleges’ fall plans when deciding which school to attend.

Here are the latest updates from some Michigan colleges and universities regarding the upcoming fall semester. This list will be updated as new information is shared:

The Detroit Zoo is set to reopen Monday, June 8 after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the zoo will have an exclusive opportunity to visit during a special four-day reopening period. The zoo will start accepting reservation requests from members this Friday, June 5 on its website.

Camping in Michigan state parks and recreation areas will resume June 22, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR had been saying state park campgrounds would be closed through at least June 21. Now, they’re saying for sure they’ll be back in operation on June 22.

“New staff will be trained on campground and equipment operations, the online reservation computer system, MIOSHA requirements, etc. Additionally, all staff must be thoroughly trained on COVID-19 safety practices," reads a statement from the DNR.

Here’s the reopening schedule.

Tick season has arrived in Michigan - and that's not a good thing.

Although ticks can spread multiple illnesses, Lyme disease is the most commonly reported tick-borne disease in Michigan. Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted by the blacklegged/deer tick. Here’s what you should know this season.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 58,035 as of Wednesday, including 5,570 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 304 new cases and 17 additional deaths. Tuesday’s total was 57,731 confirmed cases and 5,553 deaths.