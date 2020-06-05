MoGo bike sharing expands in Detroit, southern Oakland County

DETROIT – The MoGo bicycle sharing system is expanding in Detroit and southern Oakland County. You’re going to see more bikes popping up, and the company is also working to keep riders safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

MoGo launched in Downtown Detroit during the spring of 2017. Three years later, the nonprofit has expanded to the neighborhoods of Detroit, as well as neighboring cities.

“When we see other people riding bikes in the city, we yell out, ‘Go Mogo,’” Georgea Cole said.

The Cole family, from New Center in Detroit, has been enjoying MoGo since it launched.

“We go to the museums, we stop,” Eugene Cole said. “We go to Starbucks, we stop.”

“I ride, like every day,” Matthew Cole said. “I go downtown. It’s a good workout.”

Now the family can add even more stops to the family bike rides.

“We now have 620 bikes located at 75 stations in Detroit, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Oak Park, Berkley and Huntington Woods,” said Lisa Nuszkowski, founder and CEO of MoGo.

“I feel like it brings the community together,” Morgan Cole said.

The Coles use MoGo for more than just leisure. There’s a station right next to Matthew’s school, so he’s able to bike there and help his mom avoid rush hour.

Safety is obviously a priority, especially during the pandemic. The company says the bicycles are cleaned daily, and riders are welcome to clean them, too.

MoGo has also launched new payment options for the bicycles, including pay as you go, which is $1 to unlock. Riders can also do the prepay option for $18.