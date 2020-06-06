Man shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was shot while pumping gas in Detroit early Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the man was at a gas station around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Tireman Avenue and Epworth Street when three suspects pulled up in a silver vehicle and fired shots. The man was shot but drove himself to the hospital, officials said. He was listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspects are described as black males.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News