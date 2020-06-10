Dearborn police looking for driver in connection to hit-and-run of bicyclist

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are seeking the public help in identifying the drive of a four-door sedan in connection with a hit-and-run incident with a bicyclist on May 28.

Police say at around 2:30 p.m. a bicyclist was crossing Bingham Street when they collided with a silver sedan entering southbound Bingham Street from Ford Road. The driver of the vehicle continued driving following the incident.

The bicyclist did sustain injuries but has been released from the hospital and is in recovery, officials said.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Dearborn police are looking to identify the driver of a silver four-door sedan in connection with a hit-and-run incident near Bingham Street and Ford Road on May 28, 2020. (Dearborn Police Department)

MORE: Local News