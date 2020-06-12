Detroit men charged in fatal shooting at George Floyd protest; one suspect remains at large

DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Detroit residents Tyjon Casaya-Scott Hites and Omani Bryant in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Javar Harrell.

The shooting happened during a recent Detroit demonstration against the murder of George Floyd. However, an investigation revealed the shooting had no connection to the protest.

On May 29 at around 11:25 p.m. Detroit police officers responded to the sound of multiple gunshots in the area of Congress and Randolph Streets downtown.

Officers discovered the victim lying on the ground and shot. EMS arrived on the scene and took the victim to a hospital where he died. Evidence in the case will be placed on the record during the preliminary examination.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, a verbal exchange reportedly led to the shooting.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to Bryant’s arrest. Hites,19, remains at large.

Hites has been charged with first degree premeditated murder and felony firearm. Bryant has been charged with accessory after the fact and felony firearm.

“The investigation in this case has confirmed that this homicide was unrelated to the George Floyd protests. The investigation into other aspects of this case continue; we cannot release anything further at this time,” said Worthy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF SHOOTING: