LIST: Racial injustice, anti-police brutality protests planned today in SE Michigan

DETROIT – There are several racial injustice, racial equality and anti-police brutality marches, rallies and overall protests planned for Friday, June 12 in southeastern Michigan.

Here’s what to know about:

March and rally in Oxford Hosted by Change Group Oxford 11 a.m. march and 3 p.m. rally

St. Clair Shores Hosted by Black Lives Matter Starts at St. Clair Shores Police Department -- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Detroit Academy of the Arts and Sciences -- One Nation Youth March for Racial Equality Starts at the school and will end at Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dexter residents protest 2 p.m. in Dext

Keego Harbor Led by Black Lives Matter 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grosse Pointe/Detroit 5 p.m.



