LIST: Racial injustice, anti-police brutality protests planned today in SE Michigan

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tenth day of protests in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – There are several racial injustice, racial equality and anti-police brutality marches, rallies and overall protests planned for Friday, June 12 in southeastern Michigan.

Here’s what to know about:

  • March and rally in Oxford
    • Hosted by Change Group Oxford
    • 11 a.m. march and 3 p.m. rally
  • St. Clair Shores
    • Hosted by Black Lives Matter
    • Starts at St. Clair Shores Police Department -- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Detroit Academy of the Arts and Sciences -- One Nation Youth March for Racial Equality
    • Starts at the school and will end at Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit
    • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dexter residents protest
    • 2 p.m. in Dext
  • Keego Harbor
    • Led by Black Lives Matter
    • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Grosse Pointe/Detroit
    • 5 p.m.

