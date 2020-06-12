LIST: Racial injustice, anti-police brutality protests planned today in SE Michigan
DETROIT – There are several racial injustice, racial equality and anti-police brutality marches, rallies and overall protests planned for Friday, June 12 in southeastern Michigan.
Here’s what to know about:
- March and rally in Oxford
- Hosted by Change Group Oxford
- 11 a.m. march and 3 p.m. rally
- St. Clair Shores
- Hosted by Black Lives Matter
- Starts at St. Clair Shores Police Department -- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Detroit Academy of the Arts and Sciences -- One Nation Youth March for Racial Equality
- Starts at the school and will end at Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dexter residents protest
- 2 p.m. in Dext
- Keego Harbor
- Led by Black Lives Matter
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Grosse Pointe/Detroit
- 5 p.m.
