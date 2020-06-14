Protesters call for change across Metro Detroit for third straight weekend

DETROIT – Demonstrators across Metro Detroit called for change Sunday in the third straight weekend of protests.

Protests against police brutality, racial injustice and marches to honor the memory of George Floyd were held in Detroit, Dearborn, Warren, Ann Arbor and more.

Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck. His death sparked protests against police violence and racial injustice across the country.

In Detroit, protesters returned to the DPD headquarters. Demonstrators are calling for police reforms and said they plan to hold a public tribunal against Mayor Mike Duggan and other city officials next weekend.

Protesters gathered in front of the Harper Woods Police Department at 2 p.m. in a peaceful protest. According to authorities, six members of the Harper Woods Police Department were put on leave in the death of Priscilla Slater.

Slater, 38, was found unresponsive in a holding cell Wednesday. Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

The Pontiac United March took place at Pontiac City Hall. Demonstrators handed out census forms and encouraged others to register to vote. Many 2020 graduates attended in their cap and gowns as they were unable to have a normal graduation ceremony due to COVID-19.

A “I can’t breathe” march was held in Hamtramck. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Mayor Karen Majewski and members of the Hamtramck City Council took part in the demonstration.

Protesters gathered at Warren Police Department to protest police brutality. Demonstrators said they want to hold police officers accountable for their own actions.