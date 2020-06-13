Demonstrators return to Metro Detroit for third weekend of protests

DETROIT – Demonstrators returned to Downtown Detroit after a two-day break to protest in front of the DPD headquarters Saturday.

The hiatus was to allow demonstrators to refocus, re-energize and give the protesters who have been out every single day a break.

March organizers met Tuesday with Mayor Mike Duggan and Police chief James Craig with a list of demands -- including defunding the police department.

Duggan said there would no longer be an 8 p.m. curfew as long as the protests remain peaceful.

It was the third weekend protesters met in Downtown Detroit to honor the memory of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck. His death sparked protests against police violence and racial injustice across the country.

Downtown wasn’t the only place people protested. A peaceful protest, put on by the group Teenagers for Color Equality, was held at Campus Martius. Hosted by two Detroit High School students and a teacher, the goal was to get teenagers together to speak out against racial inequality.

Parents brought their children to a protest starting at Nine Mile Road in Ferndale to walk in solidarity with the movement to end racism. Families carried signs in support of Black Lives Matter.

Other protests and marches occurred Saturday in Ann Arbor, Holly, Chelsea and more.