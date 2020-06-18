Police search for killer after more than a dozen shots fired at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Police are looking for a killer on Detroit’s west side after more than a dozen shots were fired at a gas station.

Witnesses said at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday Bernard Holmes, 60, was involved in an argument with another man at the Marathon gas station at West Chicago and Meyers Road in Detroit.

One witness said they saw the men chasing each other around the gas pumps while holding the gas nozzles. Another witness said the gunman started to drive away, circled back, got out and then fired 10-20 rounds.

Holmes’ brother said the family moved into the neighborhood in 1969 and Holmes never left. He was known as an amazing bricklayer, who was always ready to lend his pickup to someone that had things to move.

Police don’t have any information yet on the shooter or getaway car but one of the witnesses said the shooter had a black face cover and drove off in a black pickup truck.

Bernard Holmes (WDIV)

Click here to read more Detroit crime reports